From Oklahoma football to USC football, Caleb Williams has had quite the collegiate career so far. In year one with USC, Williams helped bring the Trojans back to relevance and led the team to an 11-3 record. He finished the season with 4,537 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, a 66.6 completion percentage and just five interceptions. It's pretty hard to top that, and his high level of play earned him the most coveted award in all of college football: the Heisman Trophy. Now, Williams is back for another season, and expectations are obviously through the roof for him as the reigning Heisman winner. However, it doesn't sound like the pressure is getting to him ahead of his second season with USC.

“Comfort and confidence,” Caleb Williams said when asked about what is different heading into this year, according to an article from ESPN. “Not just for myself but for everybody overall. Confidence in the scheme. When you get a year under your belt, you get a bunch of trials and tribulations, you get successful plays, you get some confidence, and you get to work with it the whole summer. That's what we've been doing.”

After the season that Williams had, it's no surprise that his confidence levels have gone up. He now has another offseason under his belt, and even though he was the best of the best last season, he is still improving.

“I do think he's a better player right now than he was,” USC football head coach Lincoln Riley said. “But he's got a whole new set of challenges that are coming up that he's gonna have to be ready to work with.”

Only one player has ever won the Heisman Trophy twice. Can Caleb Williams become the second?