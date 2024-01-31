Will Brenden Rice end up on the Bucs?

USC football wide receiver Brenden Rice is on track to follow in the footsteps of his father, Hall of Famer Jerry Rice to the NFL. Rice was among the prospects present at Senior Bowl practice. Asked what it would be like to be drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this is what the USC football star said:

“It would be crazy,” Rice admitted. “Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans… I'm going into a situation I know I'm going to be able to learn and just go ahead and take any information. That's what I really want from a team.”

During the scrum, Brenden Rice was also asked about Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. The USC football senior could not help but gush and smile while talking about his idol.

“I definitely try to emulate [Evans] all the time,” said Jerry Rice's son. “Growing up, my brother went to Texas A&M, my step-dad went to Texas A&M, so we would see Mike Evans at the game. And I was just a little fanboy all the time. So, it's going to be crazy just going to the league and even maybe having the chance to go ahead and learn from him.”

Mock drafts project the 21-year-old Rice to go somewhere in the 3rd or 4th round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

During the 2023 regular season, Brenden Rice led USC football in touchdowns with 12 and caught 791 passing yards. He joined the USC football program prior to the 2022 campaign, after spending two seasons at Colorado. In two years with the Trojans, Rice has tallied 1,402 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.