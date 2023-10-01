Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans came out on top of a marquee showdown against Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder on Saturday. Among the many who watched the game was no other than Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who got a pleasant surprise when he saw the USC football star quarterback break out a familiar celly on the field.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player surely loved the homage paid to him by Williams, who finished the game with a monster stat line. Williams outshined Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and torched the Buffaloes' defense for a total of 403 passing yards and six touchdowns with just an interception on 30-for-40 completions in a 48-41 victory. Sanders, on the other hand, went 30-for-45 for 371 passing yards and four touchdowns with a pick thrown.

LeBron James has always carried the persona of “The King” since he became a mainstream sports figure decades ago, and he certainly doesn't mind seeing the USC football star having a royal celebration himself on the field.

Up to this day, LeBron is still recognized as a sports royalty. He is considered an ageless wonder not just in the NBA, but in sports. In fact, he is in the middle of his preparation for his 21st season in the NBA. James is very much aware of his longevity, and while his best days are clearly behind him, he's still better than most players, who are younger than him. Just last season, James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists across 55 games played with the Purple & Gold.

USC football remains undefeated

With their win on Saturday, the Trojans improved to 5-0 overall in the 2023 college football season, including three wins in conference play. Prior to defeating the Buffaloes, USC football defeated the Stanford Cardinal and the Arizona State Sun Devils to kick off the Trojans' Pac-12 schedule. Up ahead for Williams and the Trojans is a matchup against the Arizona Wildcats at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 7. Williams is looking every bit like a strong Heisman Trophy candidate again this season. Playing like a king against Colorado football surely helps his Heisman Trophy stock through five weeks.