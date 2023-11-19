USC football coach Lincoln Riley knows he's not done enough to win this season. Riley is blaming himself for the team's collapse.

USC football coach Lincoln Riley is pointing the finger at himself after a once promising season for the Trojans has frankly gone down in flames. Riley blamed himself Saturday after USC suffered yet another defeat, this time at the hands of UCLA. The Bruins beat USC 38-20 after the Trojans once again committed several costly turnovers.

“I’ve got to be better,” Riley said when reflecting on USC’s collapse over the final six games of the season, per The Athletic. “There’s no way to look at this and say I did any kind of a good job and we got the result we did in the second half of the season. I’ve got to be better in every single way possible.”

USC is 7-5 on the year and the future looks uncertain for the Trojans with quarterback Caleb Williams possibly moving on. Williams has been frustrated throughout the year with the team's losses, and discussed it openly. USC's defense hasn't been able to hold up during the last six games of the year, giving up loads of points to teams including 49 to California in a game USC barely won despite being heavily favored.

USC is still going to a bowl game, but the expectations are much higher for the Trojans than getting 7 wins a season. USC was expected to compete this year for a spot in the College Football Playoff. USC was expected to win the Pac-12 Conference. It just hasn't worked out as planned, and things are not getting any easier in the road ahead. USC is leaving the Pac-12 Conference, and heading to the Big Ten where they will be playing Michigan, Ohio State, and other power teams year in and year out as well as traveling thousands of miles a year to get to road games.

Lincoln Riley will have to get this fixed, and quickly, if he wants to keep his job. USC's bowl opponent and bowl destination for this year hasn't yet been announced.