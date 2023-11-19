Matt Leinart discussed what he believes Lincoln Riley and the Trojans must address before they enter the Big 10 football conference.

The USC football team lost their third straight and final game of the 2023-24 season to the UCLA Bruins. The Trojans end the regular season with a record of 7-5 as they gear up to enter the Big 10 Conference. Star QB Caleb Williams may have played his last game with the Trojans. Nevertheless, Head Coach Lincoln Riley must address the problems with his offensive and defensive lines, as Matt Leinart explains.

The Trojans must improve their lines as they migrate to the Big 10

This is what Matt Leinart said following USC's loss to the Bruins:

“The first and most important thing Lincoln needs to address are the lines. Will get absolutely bullied in the Big 10 next year if there aren't improvements …drastic ones,” Leinart said via his X account.

Leinart's comments make sense given the outstanding talent at non-lineman positions. Caleb Williams is one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Despite his late-season woes, the reigning Heisman still boasts a QBR of 82.7.

Ironically, William's struggles are partially due to USC's offensive line not being able to adequately protect him. The Trojans gave up four sacks against the UCLA football squad. USC's defense was able to notch three sacks on the Bruins. Overall, the team can improve both sides of their front line.

Lincoln Riley has been on the hot seat due to USC's late-season cold streak. The Trojans must do everything possible to get the personnel to improve their team before their Pac-12 departure.

Many fans are disappointed with how the season went, but the program will find a way to climb its way back toward the top of college football.