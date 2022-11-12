Published November 12, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The USC Trojans are making a serious case to be selected for the College Football Playoffs. At 9-1, the team has been near-unstoppable in their conference. A big part of that is their relentless and well-rounded offense. The Lincoln Riley-led group suffered a major setback during their win against Colorado, though, when senior running back Travis Dye went down with an injury.

During the second quarter of the game, the Trojans running back was carted off the field after an apparent leg injury. After the game, Lincoln Riley gave a disheartening update on Travis Dye. According to the USC football head coach, he doesn’t expect Dye to return this season. (via ESPN)

“USC head coach Lincoln Riley said he does not expect starting running back Travis Dye to play again this season after the senior suffered an apparent lower leg injury in Friday night’s 55-17 win over Colorado.”

Dye has been an integral part of the Trojans’ attack this season. The running back has been the heart of USC’s ground game, getting five games with over 100 rushing yards. Losing him for the season would be devastating for the USC football team, as they look to make it to the College Football Playoff this season.

When Dye is inevitably ruled out of the season, the Trojans will turn to rookie running back Austin Jones to lead the way. In addition, the passing attack with Caleb Williams needs to be sharper. The next few weeks will be a grueling grind for the USC football team.