Lincoln Riley reacts to ‘iconic’ win over UCLA to keep College Football Playoff hopes alive

At this point last year, Lincoln Riley and No. 7 USC weren’t even thinking about contending for a spot in the national college football playoffs, never mind a championship. After surpassing last year’s win total (only four games), Riley and his team are right there pushing to be a part of the last four squads standing.

USC beat UCLA in a game that came down to the wire, the Trojans felt a spark in the 48-45 victory. Riley took the high road and spoke about how a matchup like this propels football in Los Angeles.

“Iconic type of game,” Riley said. “Whether you’re a USC fan or a UCLA fan, they won’t forget nights like that.”

“College football on the West Coast and here in L.A. is alive and well,” Riley said postgame, praising the atmosphere of what was a sold-out crowd of more than 70,000 at the Rose Bowl. “That’s how it should be every week.”