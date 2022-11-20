Quantcast
Lincoln Riley reacts to ‘iconic’ win over UCLA to keep College Football Playoff hopes alive

Published

By James Kay · 2 min read

Lincoln Riley, USC

At this point last year, Lincoln Riley and No. 7 USC weren’t even thinking about contending for a spot in the national college football playoffs, never mind a championship. After surpassing last year’s win total (only four games), Riley and his team are right there pushing to be a part of the last four squads standing.

USC beat UCLA in a game that came down to the wire, the Trojans felt a spark in the 48-45 victory. Riley took the high road and spoke about how a matchup like this propels football in Los Angeles.

“Iconic type of game,” Riley said. “Whether you’re a USC fan or a UCLA fan, they won’t forget nights like that.”

“College football on the West Coast and here in L.A. is alive and well,” Riley said postgame, praising the atmosphere of what was a sold-out crowd of more than 70,000 at the Rose Bowl. “That’s how it should be every week.”

USC got its tenth win of the season on the back of Caleb Williams. The transfer from Oklahoma threw for 470 yards and completed 32 of his 43 pass attempts. UCLA dwindled their deficit to three points at the 6:38 mark but USC held on to remain in contention for the college football playoffs after it seemed unlikely following its loss to Utah earlier in the year.

“If you would have told me at the end of last season, we’d go play for a championship this year, I’d call you a dead liar,” USC wideout Kyle Ford (73 yards, one touchdown) told the Los Angeles Times.

Trojans center Brett Neilon had stronger words for their cross-town rivals after the win.

“You can tell those teddy bears we beat them,” Brett Neilon said. “So they can say whatever they want, do whatever they want, but we run L.A., so I’m happy.”

Tags: Lincoln Riley, USC