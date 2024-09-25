The USC football team lost a tough one last weekend against Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines ran the football aggressively and the Trojans didn't have much of an answer during the first half. They ended up making a comeback and actually taking a late lead, but Michigan found a way to get it done. Since the game ended, there has been drama that has unfolded regarding defensive tackle Bear Alexander.

Bear Alexander was certainly one of the better defenders on this USC football team last season, but his dad hasn't been happy with the amount of playing time that he has gotten this year. He was specifically upset about the amount that his son played against Michigan. Alexander's dad took to social media after the game to express his displeasure.

“But s**t what yall want from him with 21 f**king snaps,” He said in a post. “But let’s watch every snap from the interior defensive lineman this game and let’s see who the f**k was WHO. My son won’t be the mf scapegoat, if you ask me he had the best game inside, in only 21 f**king snaps.”

Alexander's father was clearly quite upset. USC head coach Lincoln Riley was asked about the situation this week.

“He played over a third of the game,” Lincoln Riley said. “People want to act like he’s not playing snaps. He’s doing a good job for us out here. There’s no story there. I know you guys are looking for one. There’s no story there. Guy’s out here working hard. He’s in a new system, with a new coach. He’s getting better, and I think he’s going to get better. It should be hard to play D-line at USC. It ought to be kind of hard. It wasn’t hard last year, that’s why were weren’t very good up front. You know what, we’re pretty decent up there. And it’s hard. The margins are thin. So sometimes, it’s not what someone is not doing, but it’s competitive, and there’s tough decisions to make every week.”

Lincoln Riley thinks Bear Alexander is an important part of the defense

Bear Alexander's dad clearly thinks that his son should be out on the field more often, but Lincoln Riley thinks that Alexander has a pretty important role right now. He noted that Alexander was on the field for Michigan's fourth and goal play at the end of the game – the most important play of the contest.

“But if you see guys out on the field, we’re excited about what we see on the practice field and believe that they give us a chance to win,” Riley said. “Go look at the last snap of the game, see if he’s on the field. There’s no story there. Guy is getting better. He needs to keep improving, and I’m confident that he will with the coaching we have and the room that we have him in.”

That was a tough loss for the USC football team as they ended up putting themselves in a good position to win, but they couldn't get that final stop.

The Trojans will look to bounce back this weekend as they will be hosting Wisconsin. USC will kickoff against the Badgers at 3:30 ET/12:30 PT on Saturday from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The game will be airing on CBS, and the Trojans are currently favored by 15.5 points.