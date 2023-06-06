USC football coach Lincoln Riley worked his magic as he landed a four-star recruit for the Trojans in the form of edge rusher in Kameryn Fountain.

Tennessee football and South Carolina football were also said to be interested in the Top 50 overall prospect of the 2024 class, but Fountain didn't waste time before committing to USC football fresh off his first visit.

Fountain's addition is definitely a huge boost to Riley's squad in its bid to keep dominating the PAC-12 conference. Considered the sixth-best edge in the class, Fountain explained that his decision to join the USC football program was because of Riley and the university's academic program.

“It was a blessing. Really it was the way I bonded with the coach and also the academic program they talked to me about. All the majors I'm thinking about, engineering, business, real estate they're No. 1 in that and they can really help me out with that,” Fountain said with much glee announcing his plans to join the Trojans, per Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The recruit is also excited about what lies ahead of him with Coach Lincoln Riley on USC football. That much is clear since he already made his commitment despite still having visits to Tennessee and Georgia within the month. The 6-foot-5 star also shared that he based his decision on his belief that the Trojans program is the best for his development as an athlete.

“USC it wasn’t just football, football, football, it was outside of football, how you’re doing mentally, physically, emotionally. I see USC going a long way these next few years. They’re going to develop me to be a standup and a three-technique guy and help me work on my weaknesses,” Fountain shared.

Overall, USC football now has seven commits for their 2024 recruiting class and they rank 31st in the 247Sports Team Composite.