USC football has seen their College Football Playoff dreams end after losing a second consecutive game over the weekend, this time to the Utah Utes. Reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams played much better than Week 7 against Notre Dame, but he still wasn't great.

Regardless, FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt believes the QB is far from the problem. In fact, he thinks the Trojans are putting far too much on his shoulders. Quotes via On3 Sports:

“You see when they lean too much into just Caleb being Caleb, what it ends up being is school-yard because they don’t have the wide receivers that get open down the field on time so Caleb ends up having to hold the ball, back up, create space and then throw it scramble rules,” Klatt said. “The USC football wide receivers aren’t creating enough space and in part because they don’t put defenders at the second and third level in conflict with play-action pass. This is what was so good at Oklahoma is the fact that when they ran the ball that often and that effective, they were able to put defenders in conflict. When those defenders were in conflict, they got more open receivers down the field. Caleb doesn’t have open receivers down the field because a lot of this is drop back pass. The threat of the run is not there because they abandon the run too soon.”

USC football isn't running nearly enough and continues to just hope Caleb Williams will win them games with his arm. The Trojans rank 12th in the nation in passing but only 116th in rushing yards. Sure, Williams is a star, but as Klatt pointed out, past Lincoln Riley teams, especially at Oklahoma, had a well-rounded attack.

USC will face California this Saturday.