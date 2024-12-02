The USC football meltdown against Notre Dame Saturday wasn't just the only major loss. Nearly 24 hours after the 49-35 defeat to the Fighting Irish, the Trojans lost one of their prized five-star commits.

Wide receiver Jerome Myles decommitted Sunday evening, per On3.com recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound towering option was one of USC's few five-star additions remaining for the 2025 recruiting class. Quarterback Husan Longstreet is now USC's last five-star verbal commit. And the Corona native Longstreet flipped from Texas A&M to the Trojans on Nov. 17.

Myles first committed to USC in September. The Trojans landed 247Sports' top-ranked prospect in the state of Utah. The star from Corner Canyon High in Draper reeled in 28 reported scholarship offers.

But Myles adds to a concerning trend for head coach Lincoln Riley and USC. The Trojans are losing prized commits to other schools on the eve of the Dec. 4 early signing period. Four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith decommitted on Nov. 20 and later chose Colorado eight days later.

But the biggest loss was longtime QB commit Julian Lewis. The 2025 five-star was one other November decommit. He's also joining Smith with the Buffaloes.

Myles' loss is still significant for Riley and his offense. New QB commit Longstreet loses a future towering target. USC is also down to three WR commits for this class — two of whom are three-stars.

Where is USC decommit trending to after Notre Dame loss?

Both On3.com and 247Sports are predicting Myles will head to Southeastern Conference country. Texas A&M is now the frontrunner to land the imposing and fast WR.

Myles happened to be in College Station this past Saturday. He took in Kyle Field while watching the Texas-Texas A&M rivalry game. Myles watched the No. 20 Aggies fall 17-7 at home. But Texas A&M clearly won over Myles. Steve Wiltfong of On3.com says Texas A&M “has the momentum” in pilfering the talented blue chip prospect.

“He was on the Aggies campus this past weekend. A source leading into the visit said keep an eye on Texas A&M. Another source after the trip said the same,” Wiltfong said.

Meanwhile, national analysts at 247Sports have put their crystal ball projection in for the Aggies with a 76.9% confidence score. Blair Angulo of 247Sports adds that a source told him the Aggies are making a big push to land Myles.

Landing Myles could catapult the Aggies' current national recruiting ranking of 11th. He'd also emerge as the Aggies and head coach Mike Elko's first five-star addition for the '25 class. The Aggies currently have four-star Keishaun Johnson (Hitchcock, Texas) and three-star Tristan Norman (Carver High of Montgomery, Alabama) as their lone 2025 WR additions.