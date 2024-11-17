The USC football program got some bad news as well as some good news today, as the Trojans lost the commitment of 2025 quarterback Julian Lewis (Carrollton, Georgia) but also flipped the commitment of another 2025 quarterback, Husan Longstreet from Corona, California.

The decommitment of Lewis does not come as a surprise considering he had still been taking visits and fielding offers even after verbally committing to the Trojans back in August. But Longstreet's flip should serve as a nice cushion for the inevitable blow of Lewis's decommitment.

Longstreet is a senior at Centennial in Corona, where he blossomed into one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the country. Last season, he threw for more than 3,000 yards, rushed for nearly 700, and scored more than 30 touchdowns as a junior.

Longstreet had been committed to Texas A&M since April, but after he took an unofficial visit this weekend to USC, there was quite a bit of buzz that the consensus top-100 recruit would flip from the Aggies to Trojans.

When compared to each other, Longstreet and Lewis are quite similar in terms of recruiting rankings. Lewis earned a 95.88 On3 industry ranking, compared to Longstreet's 96.47. Longstreet is ranked fourth among 2025 quarterbacks by all major recruiting services except Rivals, which lists him as the eighth-best quarterback in the class. In comparison, Lewis is ranked as high as second (ESPN) and as low as ninth (247Sports).

The two quarterbacks are similar in size — Longstreet is one inch taller and 9 pounds heavier — and are expected to join high-profile programs as freshmen. While Longstreet is committed to USC, Lewis is not. But all signs seem to point to the Georgia native committing to Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program after his decommitment from USC.

Colorado will have an opening at the quarterback position next year, as Deion's son Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Buffaloes (8-2) are unexpectedly in College Football Playoff contention this season, while the Trojans (5-5) are onto their second quarterback this season after the recent benching of Miller Moss for Jayden Maiava.