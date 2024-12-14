USC football just lost their quarterback Miller Moss to the ACC, as he's transferred to Louisville Football, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. He is one of the most coveted players in the NCAA transfer portal, as he’s No. 10 overall and the No. 3 quarterback in the ESPN Portal Rankings. Moss made his decision after visiting Louisville and Missouri.

Moss had a solid year for the Trojans' first year in the Big 10. He threw 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He led the Big 10 in passing yards per game (283.9). With quarterbacks like Will Howard and Dillon Gabriel in that conference, it's an impressive metric.

As he leaves for Louisville, he'll join a growing conference. Teams like SMU, Miami (FL), and Clemson have emerged as College Football Playoff teams. The conference will receive more exposure and allow Moss to shine in a change of scenery. Not to mention, the ACC just added Bill Belichick as the North Carolina football head coach.

However, it's more than exposure for Moss. He went in and out of the starting lineup throughout the season. Freshman Jayden Maiava was named the starter after Moss's struggles. The constant fluctuation of Moss and Maiava seemed to irritate the junior quarterback, even if he didn't express it.

Miller Moss left USC football for a starting opportunity with Louisville

Although Moss was an established starter with the Trojans, Maiava's youth had him placed above Moss in the long run. Luckily for Louisville football, they're looking for that next quarterback. After Tyler Shough left the university, there was uncertainty about who would be the top signal-caller. Now, it seems Moss will take the reigns.

He joins a solid Cardinals team, who went 8-4 in an improved ACC. With two teams who made the CFP, there's legit potential for him to ignite the offense. They had the 13th highest-scoring offense in the country (36.6) under Jeff Brohm. Not to mention, their four losses were relatively close. They were all by seven points or fewer. Although losses are still losses, having a quarterback like Moss could turn some of those into wins.

However, his commitment to the university doesn't mean he'll start. Even if signs point to it, it's too early to tell. After all, there could be another situation similar to what happened in his final season with the Trojans. Regardless, Louisville has an established quarterback who can help them win big games. After Moss went off against Louisville in the Holiday Bowl, he'll aim to get in the graces of Cardinals fans by adding more wins to their season.