The 2005 Heisman trophy debacle is one of the most controversial NCAA college football issues of all time. It had cost then-USC football star Reggie Bush a lot in terms of his reputation and the amount of cash that he could have racked in. He has since got a decent career in the NFL. And, he also won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints. Although, Bush never let go of the hopes of getting his Heisman trophy back. Now, he is set to take further action.

Reggie Bush has stated that he intends to take legal action against the NCAA. All of this is connected to his 2005 Heisman trophy that was revoked by the league during his stint at the USC football program. He outlined his intentions through a statement crafted by his lawyers, via Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.

“The lawsuit is based on the NCAA maliciously attacking his character through a completely false and highly offensive statement that was widely reported in the media and substantially and irreparably damaged his reputation,” the statement read.

Notably, Bush had to endure four years of investigations. It eventually ended up with the NCAA finding out that he and his family had been given benefits. These happened despite the strict student-athlete guidelines. Bush also had to surrender his Heisman trophy back to the league after the proceedings finished.

There has still been no response from the college athletics association. All of this could be troublesome given the passing of the NIL and its retroactive nature. Will the former NFL player and USC football star succeed?