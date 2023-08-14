USC football quarterback Caleb Williams, rush end Jamil Muhammad and running back MarShawn Lloyd praised freshman linebacker Tackett Curtis for his impact in fall camp. Via The Athletic's Antonio Morales:

“If I had to call him something, he's a destroyer,” Williams said. “He'll run down people whether they're ahead of him by 20 yards, whether it's sideline-to-sideline, whether it's running through a gap and destroying a guard pulling, tackle pulling, whether it's a tight end coming around trying to do something with him, block him and whatever the case may be, running back, he does a good job running there and just blowing things up.”

Muhammad said Curtis, who was rated the No. 9 linebacker prospect by the 247Sports Composite, has swagger most freshmen do not have.

“He already plays fast, but he's picking up the scheme now and he's playing even faster and I think that's cool to see,” he said.

Lloyd transferred to USC football from South Carolina. He did not play with the Trojans in 2022, but USC football's defense was the reason why it did not advance to the four-team College Football Playoff.

Lloyd called Curtis “Captain America” and praised his effort.

“That's what we call him,” Lloyd said. “Tackett is amazing. He's young but man, Tackett's a good one too.”

Curtis could factor in to USC football's defense if he continues to perform. The Trojans led the nation in turnover margin in 2022 but also gave up 29.2 points per game.

USC football coach Lincoln Riley said previously his program got the best inside linebacker prospect in 2023 with Curtis.

“I mean, I think he's the best inside linebacker in the country,” Riley said. There is not one I would take over him. I think he is phenomenal.”