It's no secret that the quarterback position is the key to success in college football. It's why almost every year the Heisman trophy winner comes from that position. Not only that, but typically, those Heisman winners are playing in the College Football Playoff. In fact, four out of the last five quarterbacks to win the trophy were in the playoff. The outlier? USC quarterback Caleb Williams. He and the Trojans were just on the outside looking in last season after losing the Pac-12 Championship to Utah.

Looking ahead at this year's College Football Playoff, we take a look at what quarterbacks could shape what will be the last of the four-team system, when next year it expands to 12. What makes this list so intriguing is that entering this season, there's a few teams who are familiar with the playoff that have inexperience at the quarterback position. That has all the makings for an interesting regular season on the way to seeing who makes the top four.

Caleb Williams, USC

Let's get the obvious out of the way first. Last year's Heisman winner, as mentioned, did everything seemingly possible last season to get the Trojans into the playoff in just year one with him under center and Lincoln Riley as head coach. It was USC's defense that let them down, where they gave up an average of over 29 points-per-game.

To fix this issue, Riley used the transfer portal, bringing former four-stars like Bear Alexander from Georgia, Tre'Quon Fegans from Alabama, and Anthony Lewis from Texas A&M. However, this is still the team that runs through Williams and his play. Looking at potentially becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams will be looking to play his best football yet, which may lead to a second Heisman trophy, making him only the second player to do it.

Carson Beck, Georgia

Georgia is the clear and runaway favorite already to make the College Football Playoff, as was evident in the recent USA Today Coaches Poll. They received a staggering number of 61 first place votes. Of course, this ultimately means nothing as not a single play has been made in the 2023 season. The Bulldogs football team is still insanely talented, though, which warrants a lot of their No. 1 ranking. But if Georgia wants to not only get in the playoff but win their unprecedented third straight national championship, they're going to need good quarterback play.

Beck has had to wait two-years while old man Stetson Bennett carried the mantle. What will be telling is how Beck and new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will work together. Former offensive coordinator was well sought after the success of the Bulldogs the last two seasons, especially how well he and Bennett worked with one another. For Beck and Georgia, they have one of the more favorable schedules in all of college football, which will bode well for the new quarterback. Beck might need the easy schedule to adjust to a new coordinator and learning the ways of what it takes to be a full-time starter.

Tyler Buchner, Alabama (or Jalen Milroe or Ty Simpson)

Just weeks away from the season and Nick Saban, new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and Alabama have yet to announce who their starting quarterback will be. Just recently, Saban said that someone's “got to take the bull by the horns” and separate themselves from the others. This has to be so foreign if you're an Alabama fan, especially considering they just had one of their best quarterbacks in the school's history, Bryce Young, get drafted No. 1 overall in the draft.

As mentioned, Alabama falls heavily into the category this year of inexperience at the quarterback position. Jalen Milroe had his one start against Texas A&M last season, where he looked solid. Ty Simpson has been the lone favored simply for his former five-star rating. Tyler Buchner has the most experience out of any of them, playing in 13 games while he was at Notre Dame. He only played in three games last year after suffering an injury.

In my prediction earlier, I said that Buchner would win this quarterback battle simply off his experience and reuniting with Rees, his offensive coordinator in South Bend. The quarterback position wasn't the problem for Alabama not making the playoff last year, though — it was a combination of a lot of other things. That's what's so concerning about the Crimson Tide this season. If they can't figure out who is the right man behind center, Alabama might not have to worry about making the College Football Playoff.

Kyle McCord, Ohio State (or Devin Brown)

Again, here we are yet with another team that is well familiar with the playoffs that doesn't have a for sure starter at quarterback. Spring practice didn't give head coach Ryan Day an answer and there still isn't one heading into fall. McCord is said to be looking like the favorite, however. Part that could be that in backing up CJ Stroud, he went 41-of-58 for 606 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The good news for whoever does take the coveted Buckeyes quarterback mantle, they will have enough weapons around them to make their jobs that much easier. Either McCord or Brown will one of if not the best wide receiving corps in the country, that will include Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. But it will be interesting to see how recently promoted wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will play into this. Hartline has been considered one of the best coaches/recruiters in the country. We'll see if that translates this season with a new quarterback at the helm.

Joe Milton, Tennessee

The Volunteers football team is coming off one of its best years in what has been a long stretch for Tennessee fans. A lot of that was due to then-second year head coach Josh Heupel, who brought in his dynamic offense. Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker profited well off this, making him what of the best players in the country, and at one point a Heisman favorite before he got hurt. Hooker is now in the NFL, with it all being left to the Michigan transfer, Joe Milton.

Milton has an absolute rocket of an arm — the problem is, sometimes no one knows where the ball is going. In filling in for Hooker last season, Milton looked like he had adapted well to Heupel's offense, especially in the Orange Bowl against Clemson, where he threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

Honestly, there may not be a more important quarterback on this list in regards to a team's success this season, especially one hoping to improve on the previous season. It's easy to say that the Vols are probably looking to make their appearance in this College Football Playoff this year. But they'll need Milton to possibly have a Heisman-like year to do so.

Quinn Ewers, Texas

Ewers was looking the part last year, as he showed in the first half against Alabama. And then he hurt his shoulder and didn't look right the rest of the season, even after he came back weeks later from that game. Texas football, meanwhile, suffered in the process, falling short of expectations, especially that of winning the Big 12. They finished 8-5 on the season.

Coming into this season, Ewers has done everything physically (literally) possible to make sure this is his breakout season. He put a ton of work into his offseason program, got healthier, leaner and has taken a more conscious effort and making sure he's the right man for the starting quarterback position for the Longhorns. Again, as seen last season, the Longhorns suffered from his injuries. If he can stay healthy this year, he has enough experience and talent to get Texas in the College Football Playoff.

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Florida State had a bit of a resurgence season last year, surprising a lot of folks in the college football realm. They won 10 games and finished second in the ACC just behind Clemson. This year, they're looking to improve upon that by taking the ACC from the Tigers and possibly getting into the playoff. FSU has a lot of the talent needed after recruiting well and hitting the transfer portal hard, but Travis is key for the Noles.

Travis is already getting looks to be a dark horse for the Heisman this year. We'll have to see if can even come close to that with what will be a loaded field ahead of him. Smart, consistent play by the senior quarterback will be crucial for the Florida State, even early on in Week 1 against LSU.