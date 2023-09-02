USC football came into this season with the clear goal of reaching the College Football Playoff after an 11-win season in Lincoln Riley's first year as head coach. That is not likely to happen without a drastic defensive makeover, though.

Following the Trojans' 56-28 win versus San Jose in last weekend's opener, it is hard to see a noticeable improvement. Change may further be delayed in Saturday's home game against the Nevada Wolf Pack, as USC is missing two key linebackers.

Starters Eric Gentry and Mason Cobb were both not dressed and are thereby unavailable, according to Chris Trevino of 247 Sports. Caleb Williams and the offense might need another ferocious showing to give the program a decisive victory. Much like last year, though, USC will not be able to sustain such a lopsided attack all season.

Cobb recorded 96 total tackles and 13 for loss with Oklahoma State in 2022 before transferring to Los Angeles. He immediately became a captain and valued member of the Trojans' shakiest unit. Gentry uses his 6-foot-6 frame and impressive wingspan to give offenses fits. He tallied four tackles for loss and two sacks last season.

Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch should be able to compensate for their injury absences in the short-term, but they might need to be at full strength for conference play. Colorado's stunning win vs. TCU indicates that the soon-to-be defunct Pac-12 could be an absolute gauntlet in 2023. No. 6 USC cannot afford to be on the losing end.

When everyone knows what the problem is, and that problem is still not fixed, then more problems are bound to arise. USC football will look to keep working through the defensive kinks in the early-goings of the new season.