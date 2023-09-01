USC football has done a tremendous job of rebuilding the football program. With head coach Lincoln Riley and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams leading the charge in 2022, the Trojans were close to earning a College Football Playoff spot. In 2023, former USC star QB Matt Leinart recently said anything short of a Playoff berth will “probably be a disappointment,” per Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report.

“From a Trojan perspective and also as a college football analyst, anything short of a Playoff spot for USC would probably be a disappointment,” Leinart told Bleacher Report. “Just because of how close they were last year and the additions and transfers they added, especially on the defensive side. I think it's a Playoff run, that's the type of team they have.”

Leinart also believes Caleb Williams could potentially repeat as the Heisman Trophy winner, something that's only been done once before.

USC football heading into 2023

USC football defeated San Jose State to open the season. Although it was a convincing victory, Caleb Williams admitted the Trojans had some frustration.

“I feel good, (but) walking off that field, there's a bit of frustration,” Williams said. “In the first half, it just felt like we weren't hitting on certain calibers that we're going to hit on soon.”

As Leinart mentioned, the Trojans want to take the next step in 2023. Williams surely agrees that anything short of a College Football Playoff appearance will be regarded as a disappointment. USC football features enough talent to reach new heights this season, but it still won't be easy to make the Playoff.