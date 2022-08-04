Travis Dye channels DJ Khaled with Jordan Addison’s USC transfer

Following a flurry of frustrating seasons, the USC Trojans are starting to get their swagger back thanks to an infusion of talent after hiring Lincoln Riley away from the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Trojans have picked the transfer portal clean, adding some serious talent in Caleb Williams, Mario Williams and Travis Dye, among others. When Dye heard that USC reeled in another big-name transfer – Jordan Addison — he couldn’t help but do his best DJ Khaled impression.

Dye told Antonio Morales of The Athletic that once he heard that Addison was leaving the Pittsburgh Panthers to come to Los Angeles to join the USC Trojans that “it’s like DJ Khaled: Another one.”

That, of course, references one of Khaled’s most famous sayings. And it’s indicative of the kind of offseason that USC has experienced, completing transforming their roster seemingly overnight.

Outside of adding Caleb Williams as the team’s starting quarterback following an impressive debut season with the Sooners, Jordan Addison is the biggest name that the Trojans have added this offseason — if you don’t count Riley. Addison, who won the Fred Biletnikoff Award last year for being the nation’s most outstanding receiver, gives Williams a No. 1 receiver as he acclimates to the Trojans and the Pac 12. For Addison, this is a chance to boost his draft stock for the 2023 NFL Draft. He should continue to get outstanding QB play after playing with Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett last year.

For those counting out the Trojans in Riley’s first season, well, as Khaled would say, “congratulations, you played yourself.”

The USC Trojans open the 2022 season on Sep. 3 at home against the Rice Owls.