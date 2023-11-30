USC football HC Lincoln Riley will now have to deal with the exit of both Raleek Brown and Xamarion Gordon due to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Lincoln Riley has failed to deliver a CFP National Championship which put a lot of questions on his USC football program. Caleb Williams has already expressed his dismay after falling short of a postseason berth. But, his departure from the Trojans was already anticipated from the start of the season. Xamarion Gordon and Raleek Brown leaving due to the NCAA Transfer Portal, however, were not.

Yes, the safety out of the USC football squad is looking for a new home through the NCAA Transfer Portal, per Matt Zemek of USA Today. A lot of it may have to do with the inefficiencies in the Trojans system which made them slip down to a meager seven-win and five-loss record.

Lincoln Riley still has a lot of recruits on the way and substitutes can step up. However, Xamarion Gordon's potential was not at all seen nor tapped in the USC football squad. Gordon played three seasons with the Trojans and did not put up a lot of production in the stat sheet. He only played 15 games to help Caleb Williams outgun other quarterbacks. This got him a total of eight solo tackles with two of them being assisted throughout his whole three-season tenure.

Unfortunately, he was not fielded at all in any of the games that USC played in. This may have led to this choice. There is still no statement for the call but there are a myriad of glaring reasons fans may point out. He becomes the second member of the Trojans to exit the team after Raleek Brown outlined his intentions.