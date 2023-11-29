USC football head coach Lincoln Riley is seemingly on the hot seat -- the hottest seat, even, according to latest odds.

The USC Trojans started the 2023 college football season like a house on fire, but it was a different story for the team in the second half of the campaign. After winning six games in a row to start the campaign, USC football won just once in six outings the rest of the way.

That poor finish has brought the spotlight to head coach Lincoln Riley, who currently has the shortest odds at BetOnline Sportsbook to be the next sideline boss in college football to be fired.

Riley has a +300 price to be dismissed from his job next. Right behind the USC football head coach are Sam Pittman of the Arkansas Razorbacks and Ken Wilson of the Nevada Wolfpack with odds of +400 and +600, respectively. Meanwhile, Matt Rhule of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Jeff Hafley of the Boston College Eagles are both given +800 odds.

USC football believed that Riley could transform the Trojans into a national powerhouse again, especially with quarterback Caleb Williams following him after he was hired by the program in 2021 to be its head coach. The Trojans looked as though they were in the right direction when the team went 11-3 in Riley's first season with USC football in 2022. However, the Trojans have taken a step back this year, going just 7-5 and peaking at only the 20th spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The USC Trojans finished their regular-season schedule in a 38-10 loss at home to the UCLA Bruins and are now awaiting an invite to a bowl game.