The USC football program just got an upgrade at running back, as they landed a 1,000-yard rusher from New Mexico, Eli Sanders, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Sanders hit the transfer portal in early December.

The former Lobo running back ran for 1,063 yards at New Mexico last year after transferring from Iowa State. Not to mention, he's from Oceanside, California, close to the Trojans campus. His transfer move will mark a homecoming for him.

Sanders had his best season in a long time, gaining career highs in nearly every rushing category. Also, he improved drastically out of the backfield. In a high-octane offense led by USC football head coach Lincoln Riley, the California native should be implemented more efficiently in the offense.

After jumping from the Big 12 to the Mountain West, Sanders finds himself in the Big 10 against some of the more stout rushing defenses in the country. Penn State and Ohio State are the two that come to mind. However, Oregon has established a quality rushing defense as well. Still, the West Coast offense will likely be to Sanders's benefit.

Eli Sanders can create balance in the USC football offense

Although the Trojans have a high-octane passing attack, establishing a ground game is necessary as well. Sanders is a three-down back and someone who isn't afraid to take a beating on the field. His efficiency is an important metric for this offense, too. He averaged 7.3 yards per carry with New Mexico. While the defenses between conferences are drastically different, he'll be put in a different position to succeed.

Even with Riley's potent offense, they were still middle of the pack in offensive points per game. Adding Sanders can hopefully increase their point total. If anything, it'll establish a balance between the passing and the rushing attack. Regardless, they'll need to find a signal-caller to give Sanders the rock.

Former quarterback Miller Moss left USC football and joined the Louisville Cardinals. Although Jayden Maiava will likely get the starting nod, that isn't a full reality just yet. Once it becomes official, the two can start developing chemistry way before the 2025 season commences. After all, playing against a loaded Big 10 conference isn't easy.

A 6-6 record for the first season in the conference isn't something to cheer about. They're hoping that a one-two punch at the quarterback and running back position should get USC back to its level of prominence. For now, they'll remain committed to Sanders as their top running back.