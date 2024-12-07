New Mexico football is set to suffer a huge loss this offseason. The Lobos have had an uneven first year in the Mountain West under new head coach Bronco Mendenhall, compiling a record of 5-7 overall and 3-4 in conference play. Despite the poor record, New Mexico significantly improved as the year progressed. The high point of 2024 was an upset over then-No. 18 Washington State, a game in which the Lobos were significant underdogs.

Unfortunately, Bronco Mendenhall's team is losing its best offensive player, running back Eli Sanders. According to College Sports Business and Transfer Portal Reporter Pete Nakos, the redshirt junior is entering the transfer portal. Sanders is planning a major move that could significantly change the program he joins.

Eli Sanders could develop into one of the best running backs in the country

Eli Sanders played for three years at Iowa State before transferring this past offseason to New Mexico. In those three seasons, Sanders ran for 703 yards and four touchdowns on around four yards per carry. 2024 was a different story for the Oceanside, California native.

Sanders had a career year with the Lobos, running for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns on a staggering 7.2 yards per carry. To showcase how eye-popping that last stat is, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy, is averaging 7.3 yards per rush.

What is probably most impressive about this breakout year is that Eli got significantly better as the season went on, running for 607 yards in his last four games. The junior found his footing with more reps as a No. 1 back and should only get better from here on out. Sanders has not yet revealed a list of schools he plans to visit. Still, he is the kind of talent who can put a team with high aspirations over the top.

As for the Lobos, New Mexico football must bounce back from this tough loss on offense. With the new twelve-team College Football Playoff format, Bronco Mendenhall's team is in a conference that can annually compete for a playoff slot. This year's Mountain West championship pitted two teams, No. 10 Boise State and No. 20 UNLV, that would've made the playoff with a victory. The Broncos' win potentially sealed a first-round bye in this new format.

This championship should inspire the Lobos. Prospective recruits now know that playing in this conference doesn't automatically disqualify them from competing for a national title like in the past. Bronco Mendenhall, however, will need to continue to build up his program if he wants it to be among the top teams in the Mountain West. In addition, outside of the conference, the Lobos will have opportunities to prove themselves next year. New Mexico football will travel to Michigan and UCLA in 2025.

Overall, Bronco Mendenhall's program likely isn't ready to compete with the top teams in college football yet. However, the former BYU coach has previously pulled stunning upsets with a mid-major program before, and he'll likely do it again. New Mexico football has an elite coach in its program, and there's plenty of reason for optimism despite Eli Sanders' departure.