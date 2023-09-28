USC football has depth at safety it might use later in its season. The Trojans' defense is their biggest question mark and will need consistency to meet expectations.

Ahead of the Trojans' game at Colorado football this Saturday, coach Lincoln Riley opened up on the development of Zion Branch, who is the older brother freshman superstar and former top receiver prospect Zachariah Branch. Via USCFootball.com's Shotgun Spratling:

“Like a lot of young guys, battling for consistency,” Riley said. “Good is really, really good… just has to get a little bit more consistent.”

Zion redshirted in 2022 due to an injury suffered in fall camp. He has recorded seven tackles this season and forced a fumble in USC football's win over Stanford.

Zion is listed as a third-string free safety in the Trojans' depth chart behind starter Max Williams and former Ohio State transfer Bryson Shaw.

USC football's defense is led by coordinator Alex Grinch, who is the most criticized member of the team's coaching staff. Grinch and USC's defense helped the team led the nation in turnover margin in 2022, and the group is tied for first in the nation in tackles for loss (41.0) and third in sacks (16.0) this season.

USC's offense is led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. The Trojans were dominant on that end in 2022 and were good enough to win a national championship, but their defensive shortcomings were much too abundant.

USC football is ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 and faces Colorado football, which is led by coach Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes have a tough offense that will pose problems for USC football if it does not tackle well.