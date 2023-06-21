Coach Lincoln Riley boosted his USC football squad with a new addition. The Trojans acquired the commitment of top-ranked offensive lineman Jason Zandamela.

USC football gets a 6-foot-3 behemoth that weighs 285 pounds. He ranks 62nd overall in the 2024 recruitment class. Lincoln Riley also snagged the second-best interior lineman through Jason Zandamela. The young player chose to play for the Trojans over programs like Florida State, Georgia, Miami, and Oklahoma.

This is the first time USC football got a top-150 commitment from an offensive lineman since Coach Lincoln Riley took charge. They also landed five pledges from five top-150 prospects which makes their upcoming roster promising, per Antonio Morales of The Athletic.

USC football took a huge jump in their overall player rating with the Jason Zandamela commitment. They got up to 92.11 in overall player rating as compared to their 91.68 standing last year. The young Trojans recruit has a naturally squatty posture that allows him to dominate with a low center of gravity. His 81.5-inch wingspan also contributes to his skill set as he has a very fluid movement pattern and explosive hips.

The size of Jason Zandamela is also not an issue for his movement. He shifts his weight in multiple directions well and thrives on the upper body makes. USC football also gets a very skilled lineman in him as he does not struggle to place hands on opponents. Coach Lincoln Riley may want to try out a pin-and-pull-heavy offensive game plan for Jason Zandamela because that is where he thrives.

USC football is not looking to stop in its pursuit of a star-studded 2024 class.