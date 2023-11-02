USC football has not met expectations this season, but they can turn things around this weekend with a win against Washington.

It seems like just yesterday that the college football season began in late August. USC football was one of the first teams to get their season underway as they started in week zero against San Jose State. Now, we are entering week 10 of the season and it is officially time for November football. This weekend is the first weekend of the final month of the regular season, and there are some great matchups lined up for Saturday. One of those matchups is a big one in the Pac-12 as Washington football will hit the road to take on USC. Both the Huskies and Trojans are in different spots than most people expected them to be in at this point in the season, but it should make for an exciting matchup.

Coming into the season, USC football was the favorite to win the Pac-12, they had the favorite to win the Heisman trophy and a lot of people thought they would be a College Football Playoff team. Washington football was expected to be one of the better teams in the Pac-12, but not quite on the level of the Trojans. Heading into their matchup this weekend, those roles have been completely reversed.

USC stayed undefeated for awhile, but it wasn't hard to tell that this team wasn't built for a playoff run. Caleb Williams is obviously a terrific quarterback and the Trojans have a good offense, but the defense has had numerous glaring issues on defense all season long. Everything came crashing down when they took on Notre Dame on the road a few weeks ago. The Fighting Irish exposed all of their flaws, and they cruised to a 48-20 win. USC also lost the next week, against Utah, and now their CFP hopes are over. The Trojans are coming into this weekend's game 7-2 and ranked #15 in the country.

Washington football is now in the position that USC was in at the beginning of the season. They are undefeated, ranked #5 in the country, they have the Heisman favorite and many people think that they will make the CFP. The Huskies have had a tremendous season, and they are currently in the drivers seat in the Pac-12. They have another chance to get a big ranked win this weekend at USC, and it's going to be one of the best QB matchups in college football this season. Here are three predictions for Saturday's big game.

Caleb Williams will throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns

If USC football is going to have any chance to win this game, Caleb Williams is going to need to have a monster performance. The Trojans are not good on defense, and they aren't going to be able to stop Michael Penix Jr. He's going to help Washington put up a lot of points, and Williams is going to compete with him in a shootout. There's a reason why Williams won the Heisman last year, he's a terrific player, and he's going to keep USC in this one with a big game. However, will it be enough?

Caleb Williams will throw two interceptions

When USC football took on Notre Dame, Caleb Williams was forced to throw the ball often as the Fighting Irish got out to a decent lead early. He can do a lot of damage through the air, but that also opened up a lot of opportunities for mistakes, and he ended up throwing three interceptions. This game could go similarly to that one. Williams will have to throw the ball a lot to keep up with this high-powered Washington football offense, and the Huskies are going to force him into at least a couple of mistakes.

USC will lose by at least two touchdowns

Williams and the USC offense will keep the Trojans in this one for a little bit, but when your defense is that bad, you can't keep up with a team like Washington. They aren't going to be able to stop Penix Jr., and the Huskies are going to score a lot of points in this game. Washington has the better defense and they will be able to generate enough stops to win this game handily. The Huskies are only favored by three and It'll be an exciting matchup, but Washington will pull away to win by two or three scores.

USC and Washington will kick off from Los Angeles, California at 7:30 ET, and the game will be airing on ABC.