USC superstar commit Malachi Nelson shocks Lincoln Riley with decision to visit Texas A&M

USC standout commit QB Malachi Nelson is taking a visit to see Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. The news comes justIt days after Nelson surpassed Arch Manning as the nation’s top recruit in the 2023 class. He previously was committed to play for the Oklahoma Sooners. However, when Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world and left Norman for Southern California, he essentially took the top recruit with him.

Nelson committed to play for USC in November shortly after Riley’s move. But it appears that he has a fight on his hands to keep the five-star quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti, Nelson informed Riley and USC of his plans to meet with the Aggies. Fisher already earned himself the nation’s top recruiting class in 2022, much to the chagrin of Alabama football coach Nick Saban.

Now, Fisher appears to be building for the future as well.

Malachi Nelson has prototypical size for a quarterback. He is 6’3”, athletic with a big arm. He was expected to be the top prize for Riley in his first recruiting class at USC. Riley hopes to bring the glory and prestige back to the Trojans after falling from the national stage.

Last month, it was announced that USC and UCLA were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten conference. That likely would allow further exposure for Nelson and other recruits, as much of the West Coast goes unnoticed nationally. But playing in College Station for a developing program with a championship coach also sounds alluring. Only time will tell if Riley can hold onto their biggest get yet in Nelson.