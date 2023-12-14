Bronny James played in limited action in his collegiate debut, but he will have a chance to show more in his second game, a game against Auburn.

Bronny James made his highly anticipated collegiate debut last week against Long Beach State. James flashed in limited action, but he didn't play much nor put up lofty numbers, and it has left fans wanting more. The son of LeBron James was one of the most famous prep basketball players ever, and expectations were high for him going into college. Unfortunately, the younger James suffered a cardiac arrest in early August that delayed his NCAA career.

Bronny James has been cleared to play, though, and basketball fans around the world want to see if he can live up to the hype. James' last name means a lot, but he was also the 20th-ranked recruit in the nation and is playing for one of the biggest schools in college basketball. He will once again be the talk of college basketball when he plays in his second game, USC's matchup with Auburn on December 17th. In this article, we are going to explain how you can watch Bronny James and the Trojans battle the Tigers.

When and where is USC vs. Auburn?

Bronny James' first game was at home. Now, he will have to deal with a hostile environment during a road game. USC plays at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama, on Sunday, December 17th. Tipoff is at 10:oo a.m. (PT).

How to watch Bronny James

The USC vs. Auburn game will be broadcast on ESPN. You can also live stream the event with fuboTV.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 17 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Neville Arena — Auburn, Alabama

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

USC storylines

Bronny James put up four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 16 minutes of action in his debut. None of those numbers pop off the page, but he did contribute in all assets of the game while displaying his versatility. His most stand-out play was a chase-down block. Not only was the play reminiscent of his father's signature move, but it demonstrated James' athletic ability and defensive prowess. James isn't the world's best scorer, but he has always been a great defender with an ability to block shots that is rarely seen from guards.

BRONNY JAMES CHASE DOWN BLOCK 😱 REMIND YOU OF SOMEONE? (via @Pac12Network) pic.twitter.com/8bCkOFKYU5 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 10, 2023

James' draft stock is a little bit unknown, and fans want to see more scoring production from him. He only took three shots against Long Beach State, none of which were two-point field goal attempts. A spot-up shooter role is likely how James will spend his career on that end, but it would be nice to see more creation ability nonetheless.

James is far from USC's only player of note, however. In fact, he isn't even their best player. That honor belongs to Boogie Ellis. Ellis is a fifth-year senior averaging 21.4 points per game. He is the 14th-leading scorer in college basketball, and he can put the ball in the hoop in a number of ways. Ellis is currently shooting 46.3 percent on 8.4 three-point attempts per game.

Bronny James is not Ellis' starting backcourt partner. That distinction belongs to freshman star Isaiah Collier, who's off to a phenomenal start this season. Collier was actually the top recruit in the nation and is a frontrunner to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The guard is scoring 17 points to go along with 4.2 assists per game.

Additionally, LeBron James Jr. isn't the only famous “Jr.” on the Trojans roster. D.J. Rodman, otherwise known as Dennis Rodman Jr., is a starter for USC. Like his father before him, Rodman knows his role and plays it well. He spent the previous three seasons at Washington State and is always willing to do the dirty work to win.

Auburn storylines

Despite having so many big-name players on their roster, USC is only 5-4 so far this season. Auburn, on the other hand, is 7-2. The Tigers are a deep and experienced team.

Johni Broome leads the way for Auburn. He scores 15.1 points per game. Aden Holloway chips in for 11.7 points per game. Those are the leading scorers. Neither shoot at a high volume, and they are the only two on the team with double-digit scoring numbers. Yet the Tigers still thrive on the offensive end because they have seven or eight legit scoring threats on the team. The team scores 82.3 points per game as a team.

Auburn is also one of the best rim-protecting teams in the nation. They average 5.3 blocks per game, with the 6'10 Broome leading the way in that category. Their offense will be put to the test against USC, though. The Trojans haven't put everything together yet, but the team has loads of talent, and it seems like a matter of time before they break out.

Make sure to tune in to ESPN because you don't want to miss a thing in Bronny James' second game.