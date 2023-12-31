USC faces Oregon State. Our college basketball odds series includes our USC Oregon State prediction, odds, and pick.

The USC Trojans take on the Oregon State Beavers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our USC Oregon State prediction and pick. Find how to watch USC Oregon State.

The USC Trojans are arguably the most disappointing team in major college basketball this season. They have the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class, Isaiah Collier. Veteran guard and proven scorer Boogie Ellis came back for one more season. Kobe Johnson is a proven defender on the wing. D.J. Rodman came in as a high-profile transfer from Washington State to beef up the frontcourt and provide 3-point shooting. Vince Iwuchukwu is a five-star recruit in his second season at USC. We haven't even mentioned Bronny James, who played his first game for USC on December 10 and is beginning to get a greater feel for the college game. All these weapons, all these resources, were supposed to lead to a successful season for USC, possibly on a higher level than what the Trojans have known for most of their history.

Instead, not only is USC failing to attain top-tier success; the Trojans are falling flat and are doing worse than they did in any of the past three seasons. USC made the NCAA Tournament in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Right now, at 6-6, the Trojans are heading straight for the NIT. They are way behind schedule and need to get on a seven- or eight-game winning streak to enter the NCAA picture. This season has been a disaster, and the Trojans know they have zero margin for error right now.

Here are the USC-Oregon State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: USC-Oregon State Odds

USC Trojans: -8.5 (-114)

Oregon State Beavers: +8.5 (-106)

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How To Watch USC vs Oregon State

Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

TV: Pac-12 Network

Why USC Could Cover the Spread

The Trojans have not been good, but Oregon State is clearly worse. The Beavers do not have a single win over a Power Five conference team. When they faced UCLA on Thursday night, neither the Beavers nor the Bruins had beaten a Power Five team. That tells you how bad the Beavers are, but it also tells you how bad UCLA is … and the Bruins still defeated Oregon State on the road. Oregon State doesn't have the athletes or the raw, physical prowess to stay with USC's top recruits (Isaiah Collier) or veteran scorers (Boogie Ellis, Kobe Johnson). USC has a better athlete at each of the five spots on the floor. USC is also in total desperation mode. The Trojans know they absolutely must win this game, so they are going to come out fired up and focused, and that should be enough to establish an early 10-point lead the Trojans can build on. USC will win this game by 15 to 18 points.

Why Oregon State Could Cover the Spread

The USC Trojans are a huge disappointment. You look at all the names on the roster, and you look at all the talent on the floor, and you arrive at the conclusion that the Trojans should be a really good team. Yet, they aren't. When a team has tons of talent but isn't putting it together, what is the obvious reason for such underachievement? Usually, it's the coaching. Andy Enfield has had a nightmare season. He has to find a way to unlock the talent in his team. Maybe he will do it, but from a pure betting standpoint, it's very hard to trust him. Even if USC wins outright, Oregon State should keep this game close enough to cover.

Final USC-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

USC is very talented, but not reliable. Ultimately, you should stay away from this game and wait for a possible live play.

Final USC-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Oregon State +8.5