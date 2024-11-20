ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two cross-town rivals need a win in this game to get to bowl eligibility. UCLA is playing much better than USC, but the Trojans have more talent. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a USC-UCLA prediction and pick.

USC-UCLA Last Game – Matchup History

UCLA won last year's game 38-20 in the Coliseum, but the year before, USC won 48-45 in the Rose Bowl. This rivalry has been back and forth recently, adding more stakes to this matchup in the Rose Bowl.

Overall Series: USC leads (50-34)

Here are the USC-UCLA College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: USC-UCLA Odds

USC: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -178

UCLA: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 51.5 (-114)

Under: 51.5 (-106)

How to Watch USC vs. UCLA

Time: 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT

TV:

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why USC Could Cover The Spread/Win

USC's offense has been solid this season. The offense is averaging 438.1 total yards and then 30.3 points per game. The key to this offense is the quarterback, and Lincoln Riley has benched Miller Moss in favor of Jayden Maiava. He has barely played this season, but he was huge for UNLV last year and led the Trojans to a win against Nebraska last week. He had 3,085 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with a 63.5% completion percentage at UNLV. Last week, he had 259 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, with a 71.4% completion percentage. He also had a rushing touchdown. The receiving corps has been balanced for the most part, but Makai Lemon leads the way. He has 463 yards and three touchdowns on 35 receptions. The running game has been great, too, with Woody Marks leading with 1,024 yards and nine touchdowns on 174 carries. This offense has a lot of talent, and with a quarterback change, they look better.

USC's defense has struggled this season. They are allowing 364.7 yards and 22 points per game. They have struggled against both the pass and the run. They allow 232.7 yards through the air and 132 yards per game on the ground. This game will be interesting because the UCLA offense has made huge strides and is playing much better recently. These games have had the potential to be shootouts recently, so the Trojans need to step up. They have looked better and improved but must do more against the Bruins.

Why UCLA Could Cover The Spread/Win

UCLA's offense has steadily improved this season, but they are still struggling. The offense is averaging 320.6 total yards and then 18.8 points per game. The key to this offense is Ethan Garbers at the quarterback. He has 2,173 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 64.3% completion percentage. The receiving corps has been balanced for the most part but also inconsistent. The leader is Moliki Matavao, who has 371 receiving yards and one touchdown on 31 receptions. The running game has also struggled, with T.J. Harden being the leader with 384 yards and one touchdown on 106 caries. This offense has played better recently, but this will be a big challenge against USC because they can score at will in this game.

UCLA's defense has been inconsistent this season. They are allowing 346.3 yards and 27.1 points per game. They are awful against the pass but solid against the run. They allow 245.7 yards through the air and 100.6 yards per game on the ground. This game will be challenging because the USC offense has talent but has also been inconsistent. They have so many weapons out wide in their receiving corps, which will put a lot of pressure on UCLA.

Final USC-UCLA Prediction & Pick

USC is the better team, and they finally got back to winning after last week against Nebraska. They have more talent and a more trustworthy offense, with Jayden Maiava under center now, which adds an extra dimension to his running ability. UCLA is playing much better now than at the start of the year, but they don't have the talent to match up. Expect USC to win and cover in the Rose Bowlin, a close game where the Trojans pull away late.

