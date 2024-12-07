ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

USC started the season well but has fallen off a cliff recently. Washington has started the season playing well this year. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a USC-Washington prediction and pick.

USC is 5-4 this season after recent losses against Cal and then three straight losses starting last week against Saint Mary's and New Mexico. Desmond Claude and Chibuzo Agbo have been the engines that make this offense go for the Trojans. USC is still a wildcard in the Big Ten this year, but those recent losses have them trending down as a team, and they have seemingly fallen off a cliff entering this matchup.

Washington is 6-2 this season, with wins against Colorado State and Santa Clara and losses against Nevada and UCLA. Great Osobor and Tyler Harris have been great for the Huskies and have carried them on offense this year. The Huskies are a new-look team after hiring a new coach, Danny Sprinkle. They have a lot of potential this year and can make a big statement in this game against the Trojans.

Here are the USC-Washington College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: USC-Washington Odds

USC: +4.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +176

Washington: -4.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch USC vs. Washington

Time: 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT

TV: BTN

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

USC has started the season struggling on offense. They score 71.9 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 45.8%, and a three-point percentage of 30.2%. Four Trojans are averaging over double digits this season, with Desmond Claude leading the way at 12.9 points per game, and then Chibuzo Agbo is just behind with 12.1 points per game. Then, Saint Thomas also leads in assists at 4.6 per game. This offense has been inconsistent, but they have talent and can show it in this game against the Huskies on the road in Seattle. The Huskies have been solid on defense but nothing special, so the Trojans have the athletes to bother them on that end of the court. This can be a very ugly game because of these offenses.

USC's defense has also had an inconsistent start to the year. They allow 71.7 points per game, 45.4% from the field, and 35.6% from behind the arc. Down low, Saint Thomas is the leading rebounder at 5.6 per game. Then, four Trojans are averaging one steal per game, and Saint Thomas is the leader with 1.4 per game. Finally, Matt Knowling leads the team in blocks at 0.8 per game. Their defense struggled at times this year, but the Huskies are not great on offense, so the Trojans can find some success on defense in this matchup.

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington's offense has struggled this year. They score 70.9 points per game, have a 41.9% field goal percentage, and a 30.2% three-point shooting percentage. Two Huskies are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Great Osobor leading the team with 14.5 points per game. He is also the team leader in assists at 3.9 per game. The Huskies are playing solid this season, and they get a decent matchup against a defense that is struggling like that of the Trojans. This is a good matchup despite their struggles on offense.

Washington's defense has been solid this year. They allow 66.5 points per game, 41.1% from the field, and 31.1% from behind the arc. Down low, Osobor has been the key, averaging 10.1 rebounds per game. Then he also leads in steals at 2.9 per game. Finally, Tyler Harris leads in steals at 1.9 per game. This defense is a huge key to the Huskies and their early-season success. They have the ability to shut down the USC offense in this matchup because USC has not shown much on offense. This game could be an ugly watch.

Final USC-Washington Prediction & Pick

USC has fallen off a cliff and is struggling a lot on offense and defense. Washington is the better team in this matchup and will have the best player in Great Osobor. Expect Washington to win this game, but it will be a grind-it-out matchup. These offenses are struggling, but Washington is more trustworthy. The Huskies win and cover at home against the Trojans.

Final USC-Washington Prediction & Pick: Washington -4.5 (-120)