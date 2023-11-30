Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson praised USC freshman JuJu Watkins for surpassing basketball legends with record-breaking performances.

A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces gave a shout-out to USC women's basketball sensation JuJu Watkins on Wednesday, showcasing the rising star's achievements on her Instagram Story and Twitter. Wilson's commendation comes as Watkins continues to break records and make headlines in the women's college basketball scene.

Wilson, a graduate of the University of South Carolina, humorously tweeted “Juju about to shake tha roommmm !!! She’s at the other USC but I’m here for it” and also shared a highlight of Watkins on her Instagram Story.

Watkins, a freshman at USC, has been making waves with her exceptional performances on the court. She recently surpassed basketball legends Lisa Leslie and Paula McGee by scoring her fourth 30-point game on Tuesday, a feat that underscores her rapidly growing reputation as a formidable player​​. This record-breaking game, which led to an 85-44 victory over Cal Poly, is just one highlight in a series of remarkable accomplishments for Watkins.

Even more impressive is Watkins' consistency, with a previous game seeing her break another of Leslie's records by scoring over 30 points for the third time in her freshman year​​. Her skill and scoring ability have not only been pivotal in USC's success but have also helped elevate the team's standing, with USC reaching its highest AP ranking in 29 years, now sitting at sixth place​​.

Watkins' influence extends beyond the statistics; her presence on the court has been described as “phenomenal,” particularly noted during a stunning 35-point game against Le Moyne on Nov. 13. Such performances have not only solidified her status as a key player for USC but have also placed her in the national spotlight, drawing comparisons to some of the greatest names in basketball​​, like that of Lebron James. James has also shown his respect for Watkins.