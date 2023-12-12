JuJu Watkins scores 27 points leading USC women's basketball to an 85-53 victory over UC Riverside, watched by her idol LeBron James, fans.

JuJu Watkins, the standout player for the No. 6 USC women's basketball team, delivered a stellar performance in front of her favorite player, Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James, and his daughter Zhuri on Sunday.

Watkins scored 27 points in 28 minutes, leading the Trojans to an impressive 85-53 victory over UC Riverside. The win continues the Trojans' undefeated streak at home.

The game, which followed the USC men's team's loss to Long Beach State, saw a significant turnout, as it was Bronny Jame's first game back since suffering from cardiac arrest. A season-high crowd of 9,806 spectators remained to watch the women's game, including LeBron James, who came to watch his son after the Lakers won the NBA In-Season tournament in Las Vegas. Watkins, aware of her idol's presence, shone brightly, scoring 20 points before the end of the third quarter.

“He’s the greatest right now so just to have him come off a dub in Vegas and stay for our game, that’s love,” Watkins said, via Beth Harris of the Associated Press. “Just to see him continue to be great and strive for greatness is what I hope to do.”

Rayah Marshall supported Watkins' efforts with a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. USC's coach Lindsay Gottlieb emphasized the team's energy and the importance of making a strong impression on the crowd, many of whom were seeing the team for the first time.

Watkins' performance was notable for its efficiency and impact. Despite not reaching her recent trend of scoring at least 30 points, her influence on the game was undeniable. She ended her time on the court with a comprehensive stat line that included four 3-pointers, five assists, five steals, three rebounds and two blocked shots.

UC Riverside, now 4-4, tried to keep pace, led by Jordan Webster's 20 points and Matehya Bryant's contributions before fouling out. However, they were unable to match the Trojans' intensity and execution.

Looking forward, USC will play in a highly anticipated matchup against No. 2 UCLA on Dec. 18, while UC Riverside prepares to host Santa Clara on Dec. 19.