JuJu Watkins has been a gift that keeps on giving for the No. 1 USC women's basketball squad. With Watkins playing at a high level again, the Trojans extended their stay in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, as they defeated the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks in the second round on Monday via a lopsided score of 73-55.
It was an extra special win for the Trojans, as it sent the program to the Sweet 16 for just the first time since the Cheryl Miller-coached USC women's team in the 1993-94 college basketball season. That team was stacked with great talent, as the roster at the time featured the likes of Lisa Leslie, Tina Thompson, Nicky McCrimmon, and Michell Campbell, who all eventually found their way into playing in the WNBA.
JuJu Watkins reveals sincere wish for USC women's basketball
As expected, Watkins had a big hand in the Trojans' win over Kansas. The freshman guard, with NFL Draft top prospect Caleb Williams in attendance, walloped the Jayhawks for 28 points on 9-for-21 shooting from the field, including four 3-pointers and a 6-for-8 line from the charityu stripe, while adding 11 rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 37 minutes of floor duty.
After the game, Watkins shared what her goal is for USC women's basketball outside, of course, of bringing home a national title (via Shotgun Spratling).
#USC freshman JuJu Watkins says she hopes when her career is done, they have built a winning culture that she can come back to support the future Women of Troy in a similar fashion to the way Cheryl Miller and Tina Thompson and others have done for this year's season.
Watkins got plenty of help in the Kansas game from senior guard McKenzie Forbes, who chipped in 20 points, three rebounds, and three assists with a steal and a pair of blocks in 39 minutes of action.
Watkins has scored 51 points through two games in the tournament with 16 rebounds, nine assists, and four steals.
Fans react to the JuJu Watkins show in Trojans' win vs. Kansas women's basketball
“Just one women's hoops watcher's opinion. If you asked me who I would take first in a women's college basketball draft, I'd take JuJu Watkins No. 1 overall. Above Caitlin, Paige, Kamilla, Rickea, Angel — and they are all great. I think she will be the best of all of them,” said Richard Deitsch of The Athletic.
The love for JuJu Watkins is something else ❤️
🎥: @bylucaevans
— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 26, 2024
“Juju Watkins as good as anyone playing hoops right now. To think she’s only 18. Only scratching the surface on her talent,” Jorge Sedano of ESPN pointed out.
USC eliminate Kansas @USCWBB
Final Score: 73-55
Standout Players: 🔥
JuJu Watkins 28pts 11Reb
McKenzie Forbes 20pts 3Reb@MarchMadnessWBB #NCAAWBB | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/EL3yA2k3kv
— MB Women's Sports (@wsportsbizz) March 26, 2024
Another reaction to JuJu Watkins' greatness against Kansas from Chris Mueller: “If you watched WVU/Iowa to see the Caitlin Clark Show, go watch USC/Kansas right now. Clark is the best shooter/scorer/attraction in women's college hoops. SC's JuJu Watkins might be the best overall player. And she's a freshman.”
JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 73-55 to win a second round women’s NCAA Tournament basketball game. @MarchMadnessWBB @USC_Athletics @USCWBB #usc @KUAthletics @KUHoops #kansas #basketball @bylucaevans @MirjamSwanson @InsideSoCalSpts pic.twitter.com/5ZIeqJCqiL
— Keith Birmingham (@photowkb) March 26, 2024
USC on a collision course with Baylor Bears
The job is far from done for Watkins and the Trojans, and they will have several days to celebrate their second-round win and prepare for a tough assignment ahead of them in the Sweet 16 round.
The next team that will test the mettle of the Trojans are No. 5 Baylor Bears, who scored a mild upset in a thrilling 75-72 win against the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday. Before that, the Bears eliminated the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first round to the tune of an 80-63 score.