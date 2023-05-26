It is a USFL South Division clash as the Houston Gamblers face off with the Memphis Showboats. It is time to continue our USFL odds series with a Gamblers-Showboats prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Gamblers started their season at 0-2 after losing to the Panthers and Breakers to start the year. The defense was porous and allowed tons of points. Since then, the defense has improved and Houston has won four straight games. This has placed them in a tie at the top of their division, and a win this week will mean they will at least be in a top two spot when the week is over.

The Showboats could make the playoff race very interesting with a win. At 3-3, they are currently in last place in the division, but with a win, they will move into a share of second, tied with Houston and the loser of the Breakers/Stallions game. Memphis started with an 0-3 record, which included a loss to the Gamblers, but since then have won three straight games. In that time they have held opponents to a combined 20 points in three games, including shutting out the Maulers just last week.

Here are the Gamblers-Showboats USFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

USFL Odds: Gamblers-Showboats Odds

Houston Gamblers: -3.5 (-110)

Memphis Showboats: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How To Watch Gamblers vs. Showboats

TV: USA

Stream: Peacock

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

Why The Gamblers Could Cover The Spread

The wide receiver duo of Justin Hall and Anthony Ratliff-Williams has been dangerous so far this year. Hall leads the league with four touchdowns this year. He has been a consistent target for Houston, being targeted 41 times in six games, while catching 31 balls for 355 yards. Hall has also been a monster in yards after the catch. He has 237 yards after the catch this year, which is good for second in the USFL. Second on the team in a touchdown is Ratliff-Williams. He has scored three times this year and has 220 yards receiving. He has been the deep threat man, as he has done all of this on just 12 receptions. Ratliff-Williams leads the USFL in receving yards per reception this year.

Kenji Bahar is the leader of this offense at quarterback. This year he has 965 yards passing with seven touchdowns on the year. His seven touchdowns passing are tied for third in the USFL. He has had an issue with turnvoers so far this year, as he has six of them on the year. He has tuned those down in recent weeks and continues to lead this improving offense. The Gamblers are currently second in the USFL scoring 26.3 points per game.

This is a big deal considering in the last four games, the Gamblers are only giving up 18 points per game. As they continue to dominate on defense, their offense has been placed in great field position and they will continue to get easy touchdown drives off of that.

Why The Showboats Could Cover The Spread

For the Showboats it has been all about defense as of late. They are averaging allowing 19.8 points per game, but in their three-game win streak that is down below seven points per game. Where the defense has shined the most has been getting to the quarterback. The Showboats lead the USFL in sacks this year with 16 of them, giving consistent pressure on the QB. The result has been bad passes which have been picked off. The Showboats lead the USFL in interceptions on the year with seven.

They have continued to improve on offense as well. The Showboats are fourth in the league in passing yards per game right now. Since Cole Kelly has taken over for Brady White, the offense has been moving. He has 833 yards passing with four touchdowns on the season. Kelly also has helped out in the ground game. He has rushed in two touchdowns this year which ties him for fifth in the league.

Still, the Showbaots do not have a big-time offense. They struggle to run the ball with any consistency. The Showboats are last in the league in rushing yards per attempt, and second to last in rushing overall. They have to control the clock in this game and play solid defense. They do not have the offensive firepower to get into a shootout in this one.

Final Gamblers-Showboats Prediction & Pick

Neither team scored at an exceptional rate, but the Gamblers have been the better team on offense. The Showboats have been better on defense over the last three games, but some of that is padded by playing the Maulers. In the four wins this year, the Gamblers have won each game by four or more points. They have the momentum needed in this game to get another win.

Final Gamblers-Showboats Prediction & Pick: Houston Gamblers -3.5 (-110)