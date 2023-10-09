USMNT U-23 head coach Marko Mitrovic has announced the 23-player squad for the training camp in preparation for the Paris Olympics 2024, reported by GOAL. The camp, set to take place in Phoenix, Arizona, will serve as a crucial step for the team as they gear up for the upcoming international competition.

The selected squad comprises a mix of promising young talents, with players born on or after January 2021 being eligible for the tournament as per the International Olympic Committee (IOC) rules. The squad includes standout players from various MLS clubs, showcasing the depth of talent within the league.

In the goalkeeping department, Christopher Brady from Chicago Fire FC, John Pulskamp from Sporting KC, and Patrick Schulte from Columbus Crew will provide solid options between the posts. The defense line will be bolstered by players like Nathan Harriel from Philadelphia Union, Bryan Reynolds from Westerlo/BEL, and Jonathan Tomkinson from Bradford City/ENG, among others.

The midfield will be orchestrated by talented players such as Gianluca Busio from Venezia/ITA, Jack McGlynn from Philadelphia Union, and Tanner Tessmann from Venezia/ITA. The forward line will feature skillful attackers like Johan Gomez from Eintracht Braunschweig/GER and Esmir Bajraktarevic from New England Revolution.

Mitrovic's squad is set to face stiff challenges in their friendly matches against Mexico on October 11 and Japan on October 17. These matches will serve as valuable opportunities for the team to fine-tune their strategies and teamwork before the Olympics, marking a significant milestone for US soccer as they return to the international stage after a 16-year hiatus. Fans and enthusiasts eagerly await the performance of these young talents as they represent the United States on the global stage.