Goalkeeper Matt Turner has revealed that the US Men's National Team (USMNT) wasn't his first choice at the international level, reported by GOAL. In 2018, Turner, then playing for the New England Revolution, reached out to Lithuania, the nation he qualified for through his great grandmother. However, his attempts to join the Lithuanian team were met with silence, prompting him to pursue his international career with the United States.

Turner's journey took a different turn, as he made his debut for the USMNT a year later, eventually earning a move to Arsenal, participating in the 2022 World Cup, and becoming the first-choice goalkeeper for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Turner is finding a home for himself at Nottingham Forest, where he joined only a couple months ago.

Reflecting on his efforts to connect with his roots, Matt Turner shared, “I would love to get in touch with my roots and be there and feel the culture but also, I’m a soccer player and I want to represent the national team.” Despite the missed opportunity with Lithuania, Turner has embraced his role as the regular No.1 for the USMNT, earning 33 caps and gaining the trust of the team's manager, Steve Cooper.

Turner's determination and talent have propelled him to success in the international arena, and he continues to be a key player for both his club and the USMNT. As he joins the USMNT squad for the upcoming international break, fans can expect Turner to showcase his skills and contribute to the team's success on the field.