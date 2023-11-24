Yunus Musah, the rising star of AC Milan and the USMNT, has disclosed his favored position on the field, showcasing his versatility

Yunus Musah, the rising star of AC Milan and the USMNT, has disclosed his favored position on the field, showcasing his versatility in both midfield and defense, reported by GOAL. The 20-year-old, who initially made a name for himself in the heart of the midfield, demonstrated his skills at Arsenal's academy before making a move to La Liga's Valencia. This summer, Musah transitioned to Serie A with AC Milan, where he has been deployed in various roles, including midfield and right-back.

When asked about his optimal position, Musah stated, “I think I perform better in midfield as a mezzala, when I can run along the right wing. I like that role a lot.” Acknowledging his ability to play as a “wild card” in multiple positions, Musah expressed, “Yes, it has always been something present within me to play in many positions due to the skills I have, and I try to do it in the best possible way. If the coach asks me to do something, I try to do my best to help the team.”

Despite making 14 appearances for Milan this season, Musah is yet to score a goal. Eager to break that streak, he expressed his desire to score in an upcoming Serie A clash against Fiorentina, emphasizing, “I want to score my first goal for the Rossoneri as soon as possible, but the most important thing will be to win on Saturday.”

Having recently contributed to the USMNT's journey to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League, Yunus Musah, with 33 international caps, continues to make a significant impact for both club and country.