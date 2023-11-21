20-year-old midfielder Yunus Musah joins the record books, becoming the youngest-ever USMNT player to achieve 33 caps before turning 21

In a historic moment for U.S. soccer, 20-year-old midfielder Yunus Musah has etched his name in the record books, becoming the youngest-ever USMNT player to achieve 33 caps before turning 21, reported by GOAL. The announcement, conveyed by U.S. Soccer on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), highlighted Musah's remarkable feat, surpassing the records set by notable attackers such as Landon Donovan, Christian Pulisic, and Jozy Altidore.

Musah's journey with the USMNT began on March 15, 2021, a noteworthy 980 days ago when he committed to the program. His debut at such a young age, one of only 12 players to achieve this before turning 18, marked the inception of a promising career. The Milan midfielder has not only become the most capped under-21 player in the history of the program but has also solidified his role as a key player in Gregg Berhalter's squad. Musah seamlessly stepped into a starting position during the absence of the injured Tyler Adams, showcasing his versatility and skill on the field.

Choosing the USMNT over representing England at various youth levels, Musah's commitment to the American team has proven to be a pivotal decision. As the youngest player to reach 33 caps before turning 21, he has demonstrated his dedication to the red, white, and blue.

While Cobi Jones remains the most capped player in USMNT history with 164 appearances, Yunus Musah's achievement is a significant milestone, reflecting the rising talent within the U.S. soccer landscape. Looking ahead to 2024, Musah and the USMNT are gearing up for the Concacaf Nations League semifinals and the Copa America, with the young midfielder poised to play a crucial role in their upcoming campaigns. Despite a recent 2-1 loss, the U.S. team's aggregate goal decision secured their qualification for the prestigious tournament, setting the stage for an exciting chapter in U.S. soccer history.