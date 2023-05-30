Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The USMNT is making another coaching change ahead of the Nations League and Gold Cup. Current boss Anthony Hudson, who has two months left on his contract, is departing for a new job. That means US Soccer has promoted assistant BJ Callaghan to manager. The New Jersey native is actually the longest-tenured member of the coaching staff.

“B.J. has been an integral part of the USMNT staff during the last four years as this young team has grown and developed,” Sporting Director Matt Crocker said. “Working alongside Anthony Hudson these last five months, we are confident he is prepared and ready to lead this group in the summer tournaments. We are grateful to Anthony for the tremendous job he did and wish him success in the future.”

The USMNT is still searching for its next permanent boss however after Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired in January. There have been numerous candidates mentioned, including Jesse March, Zinedine Zidane, Jim Curtin, and perhaps even Berhalter again, despite the Gio Reyna drama.

Hudson meanwhile expressed how grateful he was to be part of the USMNT program, having served as manager for the U20s before making the jump to the senior national team.

“I would like to thank U.S. Soccer for the opportunity to be part of such a great team of players and staff,” Hudson said. “It’s been an honor to represent the National Team and one that I have truly valued and enjoyed. The group is in good hands with B.J., and I’m excited to watch and support the team as it continues to grow and reach the heights we all know they are capable of.”

The USMNT will be looking to defend their Nations League and Gold Cup titles, but both squads will reportedly consist of different players.