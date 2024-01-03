Fulham's USMNT left-back, Antonee Robinson, took a light-hearted approach to his recent recognition in the Premier League Team of the Season

Fulham‘s USMNT left-back, Antonee Robinson, took a light-hearted approach to his recent recognition in the Premier League Team of the Season so far, reported by GOAL. After being included in the prestigious lineup, Robinson humorously shared a clown meme on Instagram, suggesting he may not entirely agree with the honor.

In a series of Instagram stories, Robinson first posted a graphic from WhoScored, highlighting his name in the Premier League Team of the Season so far. Following this acknowledgment, he playfully shared the well-known meme featuring a clown surrounded by four army men in uniform.

Despite Robinson's self-deprecating humor, there's no denying his impactful performances for Fulham this season. The 26-year-old has featured in 22 matches across all competitions, contributing four assists to his team's cause. His name sits alongside star players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Bruno Fernandes, and Erling Haaland in the esteemed lineup.

Liverpool has recently engaged in talks with Fulham regarding a potential transfer for the American defender. The Reds are in urgent need of a new left-back due to long-term injuries sidelining Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas. However, it remains uncertain whether Fulham will permit the departure of one of their key players.

Antonee Robinson is set to return to action with Fulham in the FA Cup's third round, facing Rotherham under the management of Marco Silva at Craven Cottage on Friday. As the transfer talks unfold and Robinson continues to shine on the field, the USMNT star adds a touch of humor to his recognition in the Premier League Team of the Season.