Arsenal and USMNT star Folarin Balogun seems to be on the brink of leaving the club, with Monaco edging closer to securing the United States international, reported by goal.com. Amid a flurry of interest from clubs across Europe, including England, France, Italy, and Germany, Monaco appears to be the front-runner in the race to sign the 22-year-old striker. Arsenal's asking price of over £40 million ($51 million) has been a sticking point in negotiations.

According to Sky Sports, Monaco is prepared to meet Arsenal's demands and has already reached an agreement in principle with Balogun regarding personal terms. This potential move would see Balogun return to French football, where he enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims last season, netting an impressive 21 goals. Balogun's future was in question through the whole summer with numerous clubs emergins as potential suitors, but it seems the young USMNT talent is keen on a move back to France.

Further discussions between Monaco and Arsenal are scheduled, focusing on finalizing the payment structure. Balogun is reportedly eager to secure a transfer as he seeks regular first-team football for the upcoming 2023-24 season. With this in mind, both parties are expected to work towards a compromise before the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

Despite being under contract at Arsenal until 2025, Folarin Balogun faces strong competition for playing time from players like Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. As a result, his departure from the club during this transfer window was anticipated, providing him with an opportunity to find more consistent playing opportunities elsewhere.