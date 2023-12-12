USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez is in the spotlight with links to a potential move to the English Premier League with Brentford

USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez is in the spotlight with links to a potential move to the English Premier League with Brentford. According to The Telegraph, Brentford is eyeing Vazquez as part of their January recruitment strategy, irrespective of the status of their currently-suspended striker, Ivan Toney.

Vazquez, currently playing for FC Cincinnati, has expressed his desire to make a move in the upcoming January transfer window, and his ambitions align with Brentford's pursuit of strengthening their attacking lineup. With two of Brentford's forwards, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, set to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations in January, the club is actively seeking reinforcements.

While Brandon Vazquez's potential move to Brentford FC is on the radar, several Bundesliga teams are reportedly also interested, and La Liga's Real Betis is keeping a watchful eye on the talented forward. The USMNT star has showcased his goal-scoring prowess with four goals in eight appearances for the national team and an additional 21 goals for both club and country in 2023.

Although Brandon Vazquez had been lined up for a $10 million move to Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer, the transfer did not materialize in the end. As the January transfer window approaches, the possibility of a move looms, but it hinges on various factors, including negotiations between the involved parties and the resolution of logistical challenges associated with transatlantic moves. The window opens on the first day of the new year, potentially paving the way for Vazquez to make his mark in the Premier League.