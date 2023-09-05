The summer transfer window saw several United States men's national team (USMNT) stars making moves to new clubs, but not all were able to secure transfers despite potential career benefits, reported by goal.com.

Weston McKennie: McKennie remained at Juventus, where he has been deployed as a makeshift right wing-back. Although he has played this role in the early part of the season, consistent minutes in midfield would be preferable. McKennie was linked with clubs all over Europe this summer but ultimately stayed at Juventus. His future role with the team remains uncertain.

Ethan Horvath: After impressive loan spells at Luton Town and Nottingham Forest, Horvath returned to Nottingham Forest. However, with the arrival of Greece international Odysseas Vlachodimos, he now finds himself third on the depth chart for the goalkeeper position. To maintain his place in the USMNT, Horvath needs regular playing time.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jesus Ferreira: Nicknamed ‘The Pirate of the Caribbean,' Ferreira impressed during the Gold Cup with his goal-scoring prowess. However, it wasn't enough to secure a move to Europe. While he has excelled in MLS with FC Dallas, questions have arisen about whether his development would be better served in Europe. Napoli showed interest, which could have been a significant step up, but Ferreira decided to continue his season with Dallas.

Brandon Vazquez: Vazquez was set to join Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany, but FC Cincinnati blocked the move to retain their star forward after already losing Brenner to Udinese. Cincinnati is currently performing well in MLS, making the decision understandable. Vazquez will hope that Gladbach or another European club comes calling in the future.

While some USMNT stars earned high-profile transfers to enhance their careers, others missed out or chose to stay put during the summer transfer window. The decisions made during this window will significantly impact their careers and potential contributions to the national team, as they aim for success in the 2026 World Cup.