Arsenal is actively exploring the possibility of signing Ivan Toney from Brentford in a move that could potentially cost the Gunners up to £80 million ($97 million), reported by GOAL. However, to secure this deal without breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, Arsenal may need to offload some of their players.

Toney, an England international, currently faces a ban from football until January 16 for violating the Football Association's betting rules. His contract with Brentford is set to expire at the end of the next season. Despite these challenges, Arsenal is keen on acquiring his services, according to reports from The Times.

The Gunners face competition from Chelsea, who are also closely monitoring Toney's situation. Brentford, on the other hand, is determined to retain their prized striker and has, therefore, placed a substantial valuation on him.

Toney's impressive performance in the previous season, where he netted 20 league goals, ranking just behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, has contributed to the high demand for his signature.

To accommodate the potential acquisition of Toney within FFP regulations, Arsenal may be required to part ways with some of their current players. Notable names such as Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, and Reiss Nelson might be offered for transfer to generate the necessary funds.

Arsenal's next fixture presents an intriguing matchup, as they face Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. While the clubs clash on the pitch, Arsenal's management will be contemplating how to navigate the financial intricacies of a possible deal for Ivan Toney, a player they believe could significantly bolster their squad.