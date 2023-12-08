Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola recently provided a blatant assessment of his team's challenging run in the Premier League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola recently provided a blatant assessment of his team's challenging run in the Premier League, as their winless streak extended to four games, reported by GOAL. The remarkable spell of not securing a victory in four consecutive league games is a rare occurrence for Guardiola's City, marking the first such streak since his debut season at the Etihad.

In a post-match analysis following their encounter with Aston Villa, where City was notably outplayed, Guardiola acknowledged the team's struggle. He emphasized the importance of experiencing such challenging phases, suggesting that the club needed a reality check. Guardiola's reflections came in response to Luton Town boss Rob Edwards praising City as “the best team in the world,” a sentiment Guardiola disagreed with, citing the recent winless run.

Guardiola expressed gratitude for Edwards' words but underscored the team's current reality, stating, “In that moment, we are not the best team in the world as we are not getting results. When you are winning games, you are the best team in the world. When you are not, it's a crisis. It can be exaggerated on one side, but that's the reality.”

The manager acknowledged the difficulty his side is facing, with the Champions League qualification at risk if their form does not improve. Guardiola sees the challenging period as an opportunity for personal and collective growth, stating, “Maybe for myself first, I need that challenge to prove I'm a good manager. For the players, it's a good challenge.”

Looking ahead, Pep Guardiola expressed cautious optimism, recognizing the tough competition in the Premier League this season. As Manchester City aims to revive their campaign, the upcoming match against Luton Town holds significance, providing an opportunity for the team to regain momentum and embark on a late come-back, a characteristic of City's past successes.