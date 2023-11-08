In the midst of Leeds United supporters directed their frustration towards USMNT stars, including Brenden Aaronson, the star responded

In the midst of Leeds United supporters directed their frustration towards USMNT stars, including Brenden Aaronson, the star responded amid the club's relegation from the Premier League, reported by GOAL. Aaronson, alongside Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, experienced relegation with Leeds last season. Despite the reported tension between the fans and the American players, Aaronson remains unfazed and resolute in his response.

When questioned about the alleged discontent, Aaronson candidly stated, “No, I didn’t hear anything about it. Excuse my language, but I don’t give a sh*t. It doesn’t bother me. I don’t really care what other people say. I don’t care if it was an American thing or anything like that. It’s just noise.”

Following their relegation, Leeds United is determined to secure a swift return to the Premier League and currently sits in third place in the Championship standings. Meanwhile, Aaronson, currently on loan at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, faces challenging times as his team grapples with a string of 12 consecutive losses. His fellow USMNT teammate, Tyler Adams, is also navigating a tough season with Bournemouth, sidelined once again due to a hamstring injury.

What's next for USMNT's Brenden Aaronson?

Looking ahead, Brenden Aaronson and Union Berlin are set to compete in the Champions League, facing Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. As the players focus on their respective journeys, they remain resilient, undeterred by external opinions, and committed to their performance on the field. Stay tuned for more updates as these athletes continue to showcase their determination and dedication in the world of football.