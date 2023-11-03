Liverpool icon Didi Hamann shared his insights on the highly debated question: Who will clinch the Premier League title this season?

In an exclusive interview for Clutchpoints, Liverpool icon Didi Hamann shared his insights on the highly debated question: Who will clinch the Premier League title this season? When pressed on the matter, Hamann considered the contenders and expressed his views. Hamann, speaking to BoyleSports who offer the latest Premier League odds, said that Manchester City stands out as the most likely winner.

Despite initial doubts, he acknowledged Liverpool's impressive form and their potential to challenge for the title. He stated, “I think City is the most likely one. I think Liverpool got a chance, even though I didn't think they had a chance before the start of the season. But I'm very impressed with Liverpool.” Hamann definietly have some personal hope for Liverpool's triumph, and with the squad's impressive form so far this season, they are real contenders for the Premier League title.

Hamann also mentioned Tottenham Hotspur as a team with an outside chance, acknowledging their strong start. However, he remained skeptical about their ability to maintain their position in the long run, saying, “People say, can they stay there? I think it's unlikely they will.”

In a surprising turn, Hamann ruled out Arsenal's chances of winning the title, suggesting they might not be strong contenders in the current season.

In a surprising turn, Hamann ruled out Arsenal's chances of winning the title, suggesting they might not be strong contenders in the current season.

As the Premier League unfolds, football enthusiasts are eager to witness the intense competition among these top teams. Hamann's perspective adds to the excitement, providing fans with food for thought as they follow the thrilling race for the coveted title.