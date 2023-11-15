USMNT standout Brenden Aaronson might be on the verge of a new beginning at Union Berlin following Urs Fischer exit

USMNT standout Brenden Aaronson might be on the verge of a new beginning at Union Berlin following the Bundesliga club's decision to part ways with manager Urs Fischer, reported by GOAL. Union Berlin has faced a dismal start to the 2023-24 season, finding themselves at the bottom of the Bundesliga table with a mere six points from their first 11 matches, a stark contrast to their fourth-place finish in the previous season.

The club's abrupt decision to sack Fischer, who had been at the helm for over five years, marks a significant turning point for Union Berlin. The change in leadership could also present Aaronson with a clean slate to rejuvenate his performances. Since his loan move from Leeds in the summer, the 23-year-old forward has struggled to make a notable impact, registering no goals or assists in 14 appearances across all competitions, primarily due to limited opportunities.

Aaronson has been given the nod to start only two league matches this season. Fischer's successor may provide the American with increased playing time and a chance to showcase his skills. Union Berlin's president, Dirk Zingler, expressed his sentiments about Fischer's departure, emphasizing the coach's positive influence during his tenure.

The timing of Fischer's exit coincides with Brenden Aaronson's participation in the crucial Nations League matches for the USMNT against Trinidad and Tobago on November 17 and 21, under the guidance of coach Gregg Berhalter. Aaronson's fate in terms of playing time at Union Berlin may become clearer when the club faces Augsburg on November 25, following the international break. The change in management offers a glimmer of hope for Aaronson to reset and contribute significantly to Union Berlin's resurgence in the Bundesliga.