Exciting times are ahead for United States men's national team (USMNT) prodigy Cade Cowell as he embarks on a thrilling new journey in his football career, reported by GOAL. The 20-year-old dynamo, who has made eight appearances for the USMNT, is bidding farewell to Major League Soccer (MLS) and embracing a pivotal move to join the ranks of Liga MX powerhouse Chivas.

The much-anticipated transfer saga reached its climax with reports from The Athletic confirming a lucrative agreement between Chivas and the San Jose Earthquakes. The deal, valued at approximately $4 million (£3 million), not only stands as a record-breaking figure for San Jose but also showcases the rising value and potential attributed to the talented midfielder.

San Jose Earthquakes, where Cowell has been a mainstay since 2019, will benefit not only from the substantial transfer fee but also retain a sell-on clause, providing future dividends if the USMNT star continues to thrive in his new Liga MX venture. Additionally, performance-related bonuses sweeten the deal, underlining the confidence both clubs have in Cowell's ability to make a significant impact.

Chivas, renowned for its focus on Mexican talent, has broadened its recruitment horizons by considering players with Mexican citizenship who have represented other national teams. This shift in strategy opened the door for Cowell, who recently acquired Mexican citizenship. Interestingly, his brother, Chance, has previously showcased his football prowess by representing Mexico at the U15 level.

Having graced the San Jose Earthquakes with 114 appearances, accumulating an impressive tally of 12 goals and 12 assists, Cowell's decision to embrace the challenges of Liga MX is a testament to his ambition and hunger for growth. As the formalities of the transfer are poised for completion in the coming days, the timing aligns seamlessly with Chivas' Liga MX season opener against Santos Laguna, promising an exciting chapter in Cade Cowell's football odyssey.